Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia, Georgia

1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Psyrdzkha, Georgia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Psyrdzkha, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
premium villas with a panoramic species, comfortable living conditions on the Black Sea coas…
$446,175
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go