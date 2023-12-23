Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Residential
  4. Abkhazia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Abkhazia, Georgia

Villa To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Villa 10 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 10 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 700 m²
With exclusive rights !!! For long-term or daily rent (at parti…
€909
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Description: A three-storey private house for rent in Koshigora…
€2,726
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for rent in Sanzona, on Cha…
€909
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Description: Two-storey, newly built (completed 3 years) house …
€125,399
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 4 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Description: 2-storey townhouse private house for sale in Tkhin…
€113,586
Leave a request
Villa 10 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 10 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 1 m2. 235 US. …
€245,346
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 6 rooms with furniture, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, En…
€77,239
Leave a request
Villa 9 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 9 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
Description: 4-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, on…
€199,912
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 5 rooms with central heating, with paved road, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale in Sanzona, on Zig…
€98,139
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 8 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale in Saburtalo, on J…
€258,977
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 11 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with paved road
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 480 m²
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Three-storey h…
€617,909
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Description: 1-storey private house for sale in Samgori, in the…
€40,891
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with paved road, with electricity, with water system in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms with paved road, with electricity, with water system
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 650 m²
Description: 3-storey private house for sale in Nadzaladevi, on…
€236,259
Leave a request
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity in Tbilisi, Georgia
Villa 7 rooms with furniture, with central heating, with electricity
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Description: 2-storey private house for sale, in Didi Digomi, o…
€327,128
Leave a request

Properties features in Abkhazia, Georgia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir