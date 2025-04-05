Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Abasha Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Abasha Municipality, Georgia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Abashispiri, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Abashispiri, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
A cozy, bright, and comfortable non-standard three-room apartment of 61.10 sq.m is for sale …
$24,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Service Line
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Abasha Municipality, Georgia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes