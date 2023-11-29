Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Gambia
  3. Residential
  4. Kombo North Saint Mary
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Kombo North Saint Mary, Gambia

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Sanyang, Gambia
1 room Cottage
Sanyang, Gambia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Luxury Roundhouse Near Beach For Sale | Sanyang – Kendingsabel “Experience a blend of lux…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GamRealty
Languages: English, Deutsch, Français, Dutch

Properties features in Kombo North Saint Mary, Gambia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir