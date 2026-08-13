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Villas for sale in Villeneuve Loubet, France

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Villa 4 bedrooms in Villeneuve Loubet, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Villeneuve Loubet, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 431 m²
Number of floors 2
This bright two-level villa is located in a guarded private estate in Vogrenje, Villeneuve-L…
$1,27M
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