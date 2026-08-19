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Castles for sale in Vienne, France

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6 properties total found
Castle 10 bedrooms in Anjou, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Anjou, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Magnificent XIX century castle for sale in AnjouIn a picturesque and peaceful area, on the w…
Price on request
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Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
An exceptional castle of the late XIX century in the heart of Poitou, distinguished by a tho…
$2,93M
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Castle in Chatellerault, France
Castle
Chatellerault, France
Beautiful 19th century chateau, 5 bedrooms and bathrooms, surrounded by a large park, guest …
$1,28M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Castle 10 bedrooms in , France
Castle 10 bedrooms
, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
A rare offer on the market of prestigious real estate in France is a fully restored castle o…
$2,11M
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Castle 6 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 3
Electronic Castle of the XIX century in the valley of the Loire Castles, 15 minutes to the c…
$6,39M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant XVIII century Castle in good living condition, 27 km from Poitiers (airport, TGV).Th…
$2,14M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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