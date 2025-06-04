Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vanves, France

17 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
| Apartments
$879,969
2 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$456,577
3 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$799,868
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Vanves, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$134,913
2 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$468,020
5 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
5 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 105 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$1,14M
4 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$868,526
2 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$445,134
4 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$937,185
2 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
2 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$479,463
4 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$948,628
4 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$1,20M
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Vanves, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$147,157
4 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 94 m²
| Apartments
$948,628
4 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
4 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$1,03M
5 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
5 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$1,07M
3 bedroom apartment in Vanves, France
3 bedroom apartment
Vanves, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
| Apartments
$593,894
