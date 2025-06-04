Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Trappes, France

16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$278,537
4 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$286,076
3 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$266,823
3 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$246,025
4 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 5
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$356,633
3 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$238,015
3 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 4
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$275,934
4 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$314,982
4 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$270,056
3 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$286,347
3 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$277,236
3 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$272,030
2 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$200,253
4 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 4
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$331,902
2 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$197,965
3 bedroom apartment in Trappes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trappes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
Less than 200 m from many shops, this area is in full urbanization attracts with its activit…
$287,648
