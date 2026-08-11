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Residential properties for sale in Seine Maritime, France

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Rouen
94
94 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$244,001
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4 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$277,697
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3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$269,176
Leave a request
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3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$251,748
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
| Apartments
$238,192
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$183,582
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1 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$152,016
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2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$173,319
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1 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$157,826
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3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$267,240
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3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$244,001
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$275,373
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$190,747
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2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$184,938
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2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$190,747
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 71 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$304,421
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3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$262,398
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3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$232,382
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4 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 8
| Apartments
$321,849
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3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$277,697
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$270,725
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$180,096
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3 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 51 m²
Floor 7
| Apartments
$232,382
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1 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$150,081
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rouen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rouen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$173,125
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$282,344
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$150,081
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
| Apartments
$280,021
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
2 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$187,843
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Bihorel, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bihorel, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$348,573
Leave a request

Property types in Seine Maritime

apartments

Properties features in Seine Maritime, France

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