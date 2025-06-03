Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Seine et Marne
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Seine et Marne, France

Melun
102
Torcy
99
Savigny le Temple
36
Meaux
31
232 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Meaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Meaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$189,763
4 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$419,959
2 bedroom apartment in Melun, France
2 bedroom apartment
Melun, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Woody’s new eco-district in Meloon, discover a beautiful new apartment with …
$203,696
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 115 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$538,967
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 84 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$437,124
3 bedroom apartment in Melun, France
3 bedroom apartment
Melun, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Built in the 17th century, this complex occupies a privileged position near the city center …
$604,632
3 bedroom apartment in Savigny le Temple, France
3 bedroom apartment
Savigny le Temple, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$253,808
3 bedroom apartment in Savigny le Temple, France
3 bedroom apartment
Savigny le Temple, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$253,808
2 bedroom apartment in Meaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Meaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$191,671
2 bedroom apartment in Savigny le Temple, France
2 bedroom apartment
Savigny le Temple, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$187,644
3 bedroom apartment in Melun, France
3 bedroom apartment
Melun, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Woody’s new eco-district in Meloon, discover a beautiful new apartment with …
$240,304
2 bedroom apartment in Melun, France
2 bedroom apartment
Melun, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
In the heart of Woody’s new eco-district in Meloon, discover a beautiful new apartment with …
$197,392
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$332,992
2 bedroom apartment in Meaux, France
2 bedroom apartment
Meaux, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$152,573
4 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
4 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
| Apartments
$437,124
2 bedroom apartment in Melun, France
2 bedroom apartment
Melun, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
In the heart of Woody’s new eco-district in Meloon, discover a beautiful new apartment with …
$218,665
4 bedroom apartment in Savigny le Temple, France
4 bedroom apartment
Savigny le Temple, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$293,940
3 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Discover without delay this tree-lined bracket that subtly combines new and renovated rooms.…
$473,513
4 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
A place that has been jealously guarded for years in the heart of a protected park. Discover…
$423,736
3 bedroom apartment in Meaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Meaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$300,380
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 99 m²
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$492,051
5 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
5 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 111 m²
Floor 1
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$529,240
3 bedroom apartment in Chessy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Chessy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Discover without delay this tree-lined bracket that subtly combines new and renovated rooms.…
$473,513
3 bedroom apartment in Meaux, France
3 bedroom apartment
Meaux, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$220,278
3 bedroom apartment in Melun, France
3 bedroom apartment
Melun, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Woody’s new eco-district in Meloon, discover a beautiful new apartment with …
$249,458
3 bedroom apartment in Bussy Saint Georges, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bussy Saint Georges, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$368,466
3 bedroom apartment in Savigny le Temple, France
3 bedroom apartment
Savigny le Temple, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$236,453
3 bedroom apartment in Savigny le Temple, France
3 bedroom apartment
Savigny le Temple, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$227,776
3 bedroom apartment in Melun, France
3 bedroom apartment
Melun, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
In the heart of Woody’s new eco-district in Meloon, discover a beautiful new apartment with …
$238,015
3 bedroom apartment in Magny le Hongre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Magny le Hongre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Houses of 3 to 5 rooms with a garden, ideal for family life, as well as exceptional apartmen…
$369,610
