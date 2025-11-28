Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Savoy
  4. Short-term rental
  5. House

Short-term rental houses in Savoy, France

chalets
51
House Delete
Clear all
54 properties total found
Chalet 8 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Chic, contemporary and discreetly elegant, Chalet  is a property that has everything you nee…
$11,652
per night
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Courchevel, France
8 bedroom House
Courchevel, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 212 m²
Ideally located in the picturesque village of Bellecote,Chalet Artis a truly unique property…
Price on request
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
A chalet for 14 people with a Scandinavian feel The chalet has a very bright and refined …
$7,772
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located at the end of the allée des cerisiers, 3 new, unique chalets with top-of-the-range f…
$2,494
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Chalet , located in the hamlet of Méribel Village, is a luxury chalet with a relaxation area…
$2,158
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located at the end of the allée des cerisiers, 3 unique new chalets with top-of-the-range fa…
$2,331
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Chalet with services and swimming pool in Méribel Mussillon.  Chalet  is a prestigious ch…
$3,920
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located at the end of the allée des cerisiers, 3 new, unique chalets with top-of-the-range f…
$2,331
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Chalet  is ideally located in Courchevel 1850. On the heights of Jardin Alpin, it offers qui…
$3,152
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
This luxurious chalet has been designed and built to blend harmoniously into the landscape. …
$10,880
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Located at the foot of the slopes of Courchevel Moriond, in the Belvedere district, the supe…
$3,152
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Chalet is part of the luxurious La Stelvio hamlet, a complex of four newly-built chalets in …
$2,721
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Chalet  is located in the Plantret area, only 50 meters from the nearest ski slope (Epicea).…
$1,952
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Beautifully renovated chalet, with an unobstructed view of the mountain. A large terrace and…
$2,309
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
An exceptional property nestled in the heart of Courchevel 1850, the chalet Les Bruxellois b…
$23,210
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Set in the heart of Les Chenus district of Courchevel 1850, Les Bastidons is one of the thre…
$15,481
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Located in the Chalet du Forum residence in Courchevel 1850, Sweet Escape is a 188 sqm apart…
$1,865
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
The chalet, located in the hamlet of Méribel Village, is a luxury chalet with swimming pool …
$2,819
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The Chalet , in the privileged Mussillon area, is a family chalet in Méribel. This charming …
$2,331
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
This emblematic luxury chalet in Courchevel 1850 is located in the highly sought-after Cospi…
$13,206
per night
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Courchevel, France
5 bedroom house
Courchevel, France
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 500 m²
Located in one of the most traditional and exclusive areas of Courchevel 1850,ChaletLa
Price on request
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
In the heart of the Méribel valley, the hamlet of Raffort stands out for its charm and authe…
$2,819
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Come discover the Chalet Coquelicot located in the quiet area of Nogentil. Close to the Cosp…
$17,787
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Les Allues, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Les Allues, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
It is a prestigious chalet with hammam in the exclusive area of the rond-point des Pistes in…
$2,201
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located in Courchevel 1850, in the Chenus district, Chalet is a family chalet in a peaceful …
$2,385
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 8 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 8 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Recently renovated in a style that combines elegance and mountain codes, Chalet  is a jewel …
$4,130
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Set in the heart of Les Chenus district of Courchevel 1850,  is one of the three properties …
$15,481
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
The ultimate luxury chalet  is located near the centre of Courchevel 1850. It is a chic chal…
$5,446
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
The family chalet located in the sought after neigbourhood of Chenus in Courchevel 1850, set…
$3,913
per night
Leave a request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Courchevel, France
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Courchevel, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Enter in an exceptional chalet nestled in Courchevel Moriond: the Chalet  is located in a qu…
$2,060
per night
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go