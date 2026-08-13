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Residential properties for sale in Saone et Loire, France

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1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Sagy, France
6 bedroom house
Sagy, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 2
Loire Castles, AnjouThe pearl of neo-Gothic style, an example of high-quality restoration of…
$5,09M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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