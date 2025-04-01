Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Villa 4 bedrooms with Terrace in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms with Terrace
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey villa - duplex, located in Ez – the picturesque city of the Cote d'Azur, 15 km fr…
$4,65M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Elevator, with Terrace, with Basement in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms with Elevator, with Terrace, with Basement
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Modern villa 2007 - 2008, classic style, with a living area of 370 sq.m. Located on the hill…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Sea view in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Sea view
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
4 bedroom house in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
4 bedroom house
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 5
At the gates of MONACO we offer you to live in this magnificent modern house. Completely re…
$3,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Terrace in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 4 bedrooms with Terrace
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Modern comfortable villa, total living area of 300 square meters.m.with amazing sea views. L…
$9,77M
