Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Roquebrune-Cap-Martin
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

villas
6
House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
5 bedroom house
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
ROQUEBRUNE CAP MARTIN - Ramingao - Golf Bleu - Ideally located in the popular area of ​​Cap-…
$6,17M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Sea view in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Sea view
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Unique house with panoramic sea view and view of the green hills. Provencal house of 180m² i…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
4 bedroom house
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 5
At the gates of MONACO we offer you to live in this magnificent modern house. Completely re…
$3,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes