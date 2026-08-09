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Residential properties for sale in Rhone, France

;
Lyon
493
Villefranche sur Saone
105
Belleville en Beaujolais
45
105 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 2
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$282,731
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2 bedroom apartment in LArbresle, France
2 bedroom apartment
LArbresle, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
New cozy living space of only 22 apartments, a 5-minute walk from the city center of L'Arbre…
$242,839
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2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$246,433
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$193,652
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2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$255,729
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4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 4
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$320,493
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5 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
5 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$384,722
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5 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
5 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 103 m²
Floor 2
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$399,645
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4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$298,224
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3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$235,287
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2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$226,108
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2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$233,652
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
2 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$214,954
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4 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
4 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$295,319
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3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
3 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$281,174
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
3 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 3
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$306,155
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$360,323
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$215,651
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$246,433
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
3 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$284,079
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$239,160
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$241,787
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
4 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$375,311
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in LArbresle, France
3 bedroom apartment
LArbresle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
New cozy living space of only 22 apartments, a 5-minute walk from the city center of L'Arbre…
$299,773
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Belleville en Beaujolais, France
3 bedroom apartment
Belleville en Beaujolais, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
Discover our new living space, located in Belleville en Beaujolais, near the train station a…
$225,605
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in LArbresle, France
3 bedroom apartment
LArbresle, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
New cozy living space of only 22 apartments, a 5-minute walk from the city center of L'Arbre…
$316,040
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$244,108
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
3 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$309,597
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gleize, France
2 bedroom apartment
Gleize, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Modern facades sublimating the pediment of the former cooperative, shops at the foot of the …
$217,385
Leave a request

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