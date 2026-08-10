Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Orne
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Orne, France

;
Alencon
15
16 properties total found
Castle in Vimoutiers, France
Castle
Vimoutiers, France
Number of floors 3
Normandy, famous Willf Impressionists Giverny, 45 min from Paris.The castle of the late XVII…
$4,22M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$171,963
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$181,258
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$213,792
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$192,877
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$213,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$232,382
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$177,772
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$238,192
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$169,639
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$176,611
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 49 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$178,353
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$218,439
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$312,554
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$170,801
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Alencon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Alencon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
The living area is characterized by a modern design, which is ideally located between the ci…
$220,763
Leave a request

Property types in Orne

apartments

Properties features in Orne, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go