  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Orleans
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Orleans, France

10 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$100,355
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$76,439
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2
| Studio
$95,298
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$81,818
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$81,589
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$79,529
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$76,439
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
| Studio
$95,394
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$79,529
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Orleans, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Orleans, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$76,325
Properties features in Orleans, France

