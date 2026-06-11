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Pool Villas for sale in Occitania, France

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Mende
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Villa 3 bedrooms in 2, France
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Villa 3 bedrooms
2, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 155 m²
Beautiful villa of 156?m2 with basement of 180?m2, on a plot of 1161?m2 with swimming pool, …
$485,000
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Properties features in Occitania, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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