Apartments in a new residential complex, Saint-Jean-d'Angely district, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

The residential complex consists of 2 small buildings, which include a total of 21 apartments. Between the buildings there is a green area for residents.Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex is located in the Saint-Jean-d'Angely area, from where on foot or by transport you can reach the center of Nice in a few minutes. Nearby there are schools, university campus, shops, cafes. There is a tram stop 50 meters away. In 10 minutes you can reach the main highway A8, and in 15 minutes you can reach the beach.