New buy-to-let turnkey apartments, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France

In this unique complex residents will be able to enjoy an exceptional and high quality living environment, in particular a large green patio, terraces, shops, restaurants. Apartments will be delivered fully furnished and equipped. Students will be able to enjoy useful services in everyday life: laundry, gym, cafeteria.Facilities and equipment in the house
In bathroom:
In the kitchen:
In the living room:
The property is perfect for renting out, especially for students. More than 45,000 students study in Nice, almost 15% of which come from abroad, and 28,000 study at the University of the Côte d'Azur. An exemplary city of tomorrow, it combines all aspects of a balanced life: live, learn, have fun.Location and nearby infrastructure
4 minutes by car from major motorways: A8 and RM 6202
10 minutes by tram from Nice Cote d'Azur International Airport