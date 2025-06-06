Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Meurthe et Moselle, France

Nancy
15
15 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$342,626
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| Home
$313,030
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| Home
$290,264
Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 101 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$450,763
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| Home
$309,615
Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 89 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$387,019
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$335,796
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$280,020
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$328,966
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
| Home
$315,307
Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 89 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$398,402
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$274,328
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
| Home
$335,796
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$328,966
Villa 5 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 101 m²
Do you want to own a house just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project offers only 10 houses wi…
$455,316
