Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Meurthe et Moselle
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Meurthe et Moselle, France

Nancy
3
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$221,284
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$184,403
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$200,339
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Meurthe et Moselle, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go