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Apartments for sale in Meurthe et Moselle, France

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Nancy
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57 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$206,820
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$242,839
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$246,906
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$268,401
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2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$211,468
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2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$192,296
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$246,906
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,944
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$185,906
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,944
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$206,820
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$162,668
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$236,449
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$246,906
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
| Apartments
$267,240
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$206,820
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$261,430
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$236,449
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
| Apartments
$253,297
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$247,487
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$244,582
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$209,144
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,944
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$209,144
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$189,972
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$214,954
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$231,220
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$271,887
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$230,058
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$209,144
Leave a request

Property types in Meurthe et Moselle

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Meurthe et Moselle, France

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