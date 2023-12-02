Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Meurthe-et-Moselle
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Meurthe-et-Moselle, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Laneuveville-devant-Nancy, France
3 room apartment
Laneuveville-devant-Nancy, France
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
€233,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Laneuveville-devant-Nancy, France
3 room apartment
Laneuveville-devant-Nancy, France
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book your apartment online with 0 € * no deposit! …
€220,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Laneuveville-devant-Nancy, France
4 room apartment
Laneuveville-devant-Nancy, France
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2022 Book your apartment online with 0 € * no deposit! …
€329,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Meurthe-et-Moselle, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir