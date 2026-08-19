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Residential properties for sale in Meurthe et Moselle, France

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Nancy
72
72 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$206,820
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$242,839
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$246,906
Leave a request
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$268,401
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$211,468
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$192,296
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$246,906
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a home in a tranquil environment just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project…
$342,764
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,944
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nancy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
| House
$319,526
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 4
| Studio
$185,906
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,944
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$206,820
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nancy, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
| Studio
$162,668
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3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$236,449
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Do you want to own a home in a tranquil environment just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project…
$285,830
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$246,906
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Do you want to own a home in a tranquil environment just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project…
$280,021
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
| Apartments
$267,240
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$206,820
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$261,430
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$236,449
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
| Apartments
$253,297
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
| Apartments
$247,487
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Seichamps, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Seichamps, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Do you want to own a home in a tranquil environment just 15 minutes from Nancy? This project…
$349,735
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$244,582
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$209,144
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$257,944
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
| Apartments
$209,144
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Nancy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nancy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$189,972
Leave a request

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