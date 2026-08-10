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Residential properties for sale in Mery Bissieres en Auge, France

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2 properties total found
Castle 6 bedrooms in Lisieux, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Lisieux, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
An elegant castle. Normandy, 1p20 from Paris, 40min Deauville.Hunting Manoir Louis XV.Living…
$3,14M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 8 bedrooms in Chemin Launay, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Chemin Launay, France
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
Wetville Castle - Normandy, FranceExceptional Elegance in the Heart of NormandyJust an hour’…
Price on request
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