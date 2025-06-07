Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Menton
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Menton, France

2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Menton, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Menton, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1
Located near the beaches, casino and near the "Winter Palace" (historical monument), the liv…
$187,477
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Menton, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Menton, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Located near the beaches, casino and near the "Winter Palace" (historical monument), the liv…
$170,175
