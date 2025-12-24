Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Maritime Alps
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Maritime Alps, France

2 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Nice, France
Condo 1 bedroom
Nice, France
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 8
An elegant neighborhood, located in the heart of the city. in the Morskogo port area, home t…
$541,417
Condo 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Condo 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/6
Discover a new prestigious address in Beausoleil, a highly sought-after town on the French R…
$2,05M
