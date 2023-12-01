Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Maine-et-Loire
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Maine-et-Loire, France

Castle To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Angers, France
Castle 15 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Angers, France
Bedrooms 15
Area 800 m²
The castle is located in a quiet village near Angé, in the Loire Valley. All services and sh…
€2,12M
per month
Leave a request
Castle 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Angers, France
Castle 12 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Angers, France
Bedrooms 12
Area 900 m²
The charming 18th and 19th century château is located in Ange, France. The château has an ar…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Maine-et-Loire, France

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir