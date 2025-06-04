Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Lozere
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lozere, France

Mende
27
27 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$243,708
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$188,615
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$177,232
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$253,953
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$290,264
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$230,049
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$230,504
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$231,756
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 104 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$313,030
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 104 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$318,721
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$229,935
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$290,264
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$290,264
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$232,211
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$284,573
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
2 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$190,095
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$253,384
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$250,424
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 104 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$313,030
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$250,424
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$261,807
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$247,123
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$358,562
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$284,573
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pont de Peyre, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 104 m²
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$318,721
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$363,684
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont de Peyre, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont de Peyre, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Pont-l'Abba, located on the southeastern tip of Finister, in …
$256,229
Leave a request

Property types in Lozere

apartments
houses

Properties features in Lozere, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go