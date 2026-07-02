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Residential properties for sale in Lot, France

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in 130, France
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4 bedroom house
130, France
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A fully renovated traditional Quercy-style house dating from 1819. This large, charming hou…
$427,855
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Properties features in Lot, France

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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