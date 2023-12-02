Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Loiret

Residential properties for sale in Loiret, France

1 property total found
Castle 6 bedrooms in Orleans, France
Castle 6 bedrooms
Orleans, France
Rooms 12
Castle 12 rooms 6 bedrooms 360 m ² The castle near Orleans, located on the edge of the Orle…
€2,32M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

Properties features in Loiret, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir