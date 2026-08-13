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Residential properties for sale in Les Ulis, France

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1 property total found
Castle 14 rooms in Les Ulis, France
Castle 14 rooms
Les Ulis, France
Rooms 14
Number of floors 3
Sleeping Beauty's Castle looking into a mirror lake.Perhaps one of the most impressive and r…
$15,07M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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