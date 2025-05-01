Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. LHay les Roses
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in LHay les Roses, France

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in LHay les Roses, France
1 bedroom apartment
LHay les Roses, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 17
New residential complex in L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Ile-de-France, France A well-maintained residen…
$352,787
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go