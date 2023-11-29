Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Ille-et-Vilaine

Residential properties for sale in Ille-et-Vilaine, France

Rennes
5
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Rennes, France
1 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q2 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€179,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rennes, France
4 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€350,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rennes, France
4 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€361,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Rennes, France
4 room apartment
Rennes, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the object: Q1 2023 Impul Brochure on Rennes     RENN, the attractive ca…
€371,000
Leave a request
Castle 8 bedrooms in Rennes, France
Castle 8 bedrooms
Rennes, France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Just 30 minutes from the main city of the French historical region of Brittany - the city of…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Русский

Property types in Ille-et-Vilaine

apartments

Properties features in Ille-et-Vilaine, France

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir