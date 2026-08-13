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Residential properties for sale in Honfleur, France

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1 property total found
Castle 7 bedrooms in Honfleur, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Honfleur, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 2
Wonderful castle of the XVIII century in excellent condition (full restoration in 2020).Uniq…
$3,77M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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