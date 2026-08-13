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Residential properties for sale in Haute Vienne, France

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1 property total found
House 10 bedrooms in Le Chatenet en Dognon, France
House 10 bedrooms
Le Chatenet en Dognon, France
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 10
Area 570 m²
Price on request
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