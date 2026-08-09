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Apartments for sale in Haut Rhin, France

;
Mulhouse
73
Thann Guebwiller
35
Thann
24
Kingersheim
18
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121 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Thann, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thann, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
NA | Apartments
$189,392
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3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$231,220
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2 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 4
| Apartments
$206,820
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4 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
4 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$375,297
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3 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$215,840
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2 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$199,849
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2 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$180,195
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3 bedroom apartment in Rouffach, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouffach, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
This is a typical 17th century building. To preserve this architectural beauty, eco-friendly…
$342,764
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$252,716
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3 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$212,354
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3 bedroom apartment in Thann, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thann, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
NA | Apartments
$205,658
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3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$590,832
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2 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 1
| Apartments
$195,201
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3 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$242,839
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3 bedroom apartment in Thann, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thann, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1
NA | Apartments
$217,277
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2 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
2 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$446,755
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3 bedroom apartment in Thann, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thann, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
NA | Apartments
$202,173
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2 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$176,620
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2 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$187,141
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3 bedroom apartment in Colmar, France
3 bedroom apartment
Colmar, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$579,213
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3 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$261,895
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3 bedroom apartment in Thann, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thann, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
NA | Apartments
$196,363
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
3 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$251,554
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
3 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 3
| Apartments
$261,430
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rouffach, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rouffach, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1
This is a typical 17th century building. To preserve this architectural beauty, eco-friendly…
$445,244
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rouffach, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rouffach, France
Bedrooms 2
This is a typical 17th century building. To preserve this architectural beauty, eco-friendly…
$357,869
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
2 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$203,334
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kingersheim, France
2 bedroom apartment
Kingersheim, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
A small town located on the outskirts of Mulhouse, Kingersheim offers all the amenities of a…
$173,125
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mulhouse, France
2 bedroom apartment
Mulhouse, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 4
| Apartments
$195,201
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thann, France
3 bedroom apartment
Thann, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
NA | Apartments
$189,392
Leave a request

Property types in Haut Rhin

2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Haut Rhin, France

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