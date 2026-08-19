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Residential properties for sale in Gers, France

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Mirande
53
Condom
14
67 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$232,382
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$335,792
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$219,601
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$307,906
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$336,954
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$336,954
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$155,696
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$336,954
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$232,382
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$232,382
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$461,279
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$231,220
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$417,126
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$335,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$203,334
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$231,220
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$232,382
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Marseillan, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
We present to you a new living space of new apartments and villas. The former fishing villag…
$324,173
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Route de Mont de Marsan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route de Mont de Marsan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
The new program in Mont de Marsan has 33 rooms - each room has an exterior, either a garden …
$160,344
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
2 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$225,411
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$461,279
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
4 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$771,509
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marseillan, France
3 bedroom apartment
Marseillan, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$336,954
Leave a request

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