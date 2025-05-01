Show property on map Show properties list
  2. France
  3. Garches
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Garches, France

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Garches, France
2 bedroom apartment
Garches, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex in the center of Garches, Ile-de-France, France The residential com…
$591,922
