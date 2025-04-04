Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Forbach-Boulay-Moselle, France

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Villa 8 bedrooms in France
Villa 8 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Villa for sale at Cap d’Antibes in a quiet location, a 5-minute walk to the sea and Keller B…
$7,85M
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
New residential complex with a parking in the Riquier area, Nice, Cote d'Azur, France The n…
$416,114
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Spacious apartment "villa on the roof" with an area of 116 square meters.m and a terrace of …
$1,46M
Castle 7 bedrooms in Paris, France
Castle 7 bedrooms
Paris, France
Bedrooms 7
Area 350 m²
The castle is surrounded by a magnificent landscape, beautiful gardens and forest. The ca…
$2,60M
2 room apartment in Les Mees, France
2 room apartment
Les Mees, France
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Price on request
5 bedroom apartment in Maritime Alps, France
5 bedroom apartment
Maritime Alps, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Luxurious 248 sqm apartment located in a renowned residence in a safe and ideal location on …
$6,04M
2 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
2 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/4
EXCLUSIVE - NICE - NAPOLEON III - ROOF VILLA - PANORAMIC SEA VIEW - SWIMMING POOL - GARAGE -…
$1,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Maritime Alps, France
Villa 3 bedrooms
Maritime Alps, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Located in a charming gated estate, beautiful "apartment-villa" overlooking Cannes and the s…
$1,67M
2 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
2 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/6
In the heart of the elite Beans quarter, next to Monaco and Monte Carlo. All apartments with…
$517,449
Villa 4 bedrooms in France
Villa 4 bedrooms
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Sale of a new villa in a new-built village in Kany - sur - Mer, located between Nice and Can…
$1,92M
4 bedroom apartment in France
4 bedroom apartment
France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Apartments for sale in a completely new residence in the heart of Cap d’Antib, a 5-minute wa…
$5,24M
3 bedroom apartment in Nice, France
3 bedroom apartment
Nice, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 2/4
Nice Promenade des Anglais - Albert 1er - Superb apartment of 178m², ideally located, in a b…
$3,17M
Properties features in Forbach-Boulay-Moselle, France

