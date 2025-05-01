Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Evian les Bains, France

1 property total found
5 bedroom house in Evian les Bains, France
5 bedroom house
Evian les Bains, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 3
Situated in the town of Évian-les-Bains, close to the Neuvecelle town center and just a few …
$1,07M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
