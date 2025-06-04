Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Eure et Loir
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Eure et Loir, France

Chartres
25
25 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$738,751
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 4
Floor 3
The metropolis of Chartres has an ideal and strategic location. Hotel Chartres Métropole shi…
$443,763
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 3
The metropolis of Chartres has an ideal and strategic location. Hotel Chartres Métropole shi…
$433,404
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
2 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$226,520
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$340,349
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$381,327
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$510,524
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$340,349
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$369,945
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$306,200
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 2
The metropolis of Chartres has an ideal and strategic location. Hotel Chartres Métropole shi…
$493,449
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$328,966
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
The metropolis of Chartres has an ideal and strategic location. Hotel Chartres Métropole shi…
$388,749
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$738,751
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$294,817
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$526,460
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$453,609
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
The metropolis of Chartres has an ideal and strategic location. Hotel Chartres Métropole shi…
$355,431
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 118 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$636,305
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$738,751
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
4 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$602,156
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
The metropolis of Chartres has an ideal and strategic location. Hotel Chartres Métropole shi…
$493,449
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$335,796
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$306,200
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ecumenical and Artistic Center, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$306,200
Leave a request

Property types in Eure et Loir

apartments

Properties features in Eure et Loir, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go