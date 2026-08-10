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Residential properties for sale in Eure, France

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Evreux
14
14 properties total found
Castle 9 bedrooms in Le Vieil Evreux, France
Castle 9 bedrooms
Le Vieil Evreux, France
Bedrooms 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 2
Normandy is a magnificent castle of the 17th-18th centuries.This exceptional Louis XIII-styl…
$4,01M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$263,000
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3 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$344,939
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$212,778
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2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$231,281
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3 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 4
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$311,392
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1 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
1 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 3
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$199,563
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2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$217,277
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2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$228,897
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2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$249,783
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2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$257,713
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
3 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 4
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$314,542
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2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$252,426
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in La Trinite, France
2 bedroom apartment
La Trinite, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 4
Discover a living space that is minutes from schools, shopping, public transportation. The l…
$233,544
Leave a request

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