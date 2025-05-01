Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Dives sur Mer
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dives sur Mer, France

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Dives sur Mer, France
3 bedroom house
Dives sur Mer, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 2
🏘️ A new home for a big family with its own garden🌊Just a few steps from the sea.🎁 Gift of n…
$423,161
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go