  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Deux Sevres
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Deux Sevres, France

Niort
78
78 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
3 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$411,572
1 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
1 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 2
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$244,023
3 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
3 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$428,439
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$365,147
1 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
1 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 24 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$289,886
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$368,100
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$356,016
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$352,457
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$272,344
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 2
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$272,710
1 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
1 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$289,886
1 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
1 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$240,819
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Niort, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Niort, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Studio
$151,506
3 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
3 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$446,118
3 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
3 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$410,919
1 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
1 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$269,186
3 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
3 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$423,713
3 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
3 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$390,391
1 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
1 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$269,186
3 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
3 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 54 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$441,392
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 27 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$254,173
1 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
1 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$258,246
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$363,396
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$381,579
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$370,297
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$363,396
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 2
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$264,220
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$263,442
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$356,016
2 bedroom apartment in Niort, France
2 bedroom apartment
Niort, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
Located in the west of France, the city of Nyor, the capital of the Des Sèvres department, i…
$369,747
