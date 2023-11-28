Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Departemental constituency of Rhône
  5. Castles

Castles for sale in Departemental constituency of Rhône, France

Castle To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Lyon, France
Castle 8 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 8
Area 620 m²
The castle is ideally located in the town of Le Côte d'Are 30 minutes from Lyon in a charmin…
€1,98M
Leave a request

Properties features in Departemental constituency of Rhône, France

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with by the sea
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir