Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Courbevoie
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment

Studios for Sale in Courbevoie, France

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Courbevoie, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Courbevoie, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$114,430
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Courbevoie, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Courbevoie, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 17 m²
Floor 3
| Studio
$121,296
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go