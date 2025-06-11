Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Cote dOr, France

2 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
It is in the southeast of Dijon that you can come and discover a new living space surrounded…
$243,594
2 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$252,701
3 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
It is in the southeast of Dijon that you can come and discover a new living space surrounded…
$305,062
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$156,990
2 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Dijon combines tourism and ideal living conditions. This apartment is located in the center …
$407,850
3 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
It is in the southeast of Dijon that you can come and discover a new living space surrounded…
$302,785
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$130,903
2 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$166,000
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$127,583
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$118,098
2 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$196,924
3 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
It is in the southeast of Dijon that you can come and discover a new living space surrounded…
$299,371
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 6
| Apartments
$150,349
2 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$234,488
4 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 86 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$332,002
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$135,647
3 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
It is in the southeast of Dijon that you can come and discover a new living space surrounded…
$300,509
3 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
| Apartments
$261,807
3 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$228,606
5 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 94 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$385,881
3 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$274,328
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$119,995
2 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 37 m²
| Apartments
$211,722
3 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$228,606
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$126,160
2 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$244,733
2 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$248,147
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$121,892
1 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
Dijon combines tourism and ideal living conditions. This apartment is located in the center …
$228,000
3 bedroom apartment in Dijon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Dijon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$243,594
