Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Cannes
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Cannes, France

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
Exceptional property in the heart of Cannes. In the heart of Cannes Californie, hidden withi…
$12,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go