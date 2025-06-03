Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Cannes, France

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
14
4 BHK
6
6 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 6/6
A very nice apartment on the Croisette, beautiful sea view, crossing East-West and especiall…
$3,24M
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
Apartment in Cannes, France
Apartment
Cannes, France
Area 260 m²
Apartments for sale in a closed residence in Cannes, in the prestigious La Calagini quarter.…
$2,05M
1 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 9
New residential complex with a lush garden in Cannes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential c…
$248,628
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 157 m²
Sale Apartment Cannes Bourgeois Sea View Exceptional 4 bedroom Belle Epoque apartment for sa…
$1,84M
3 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Apartment in a very well maintained residence with panoramic sea view of the Lerins Islands …
$1,62M
